Axon to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings on February 27, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Axon executives Rick Smith, CEO and founder; Luke Larson, president; and Jawad Ahsan, CFO; will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company's financial results at 5 p.m. ET that same day.

The live audio webcast to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be available on Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com . An archived replay will be available after the call ends.

Upcoming Conference Participation

The Company also announced that Jawad Ahsan, CFO, and Andrea James, VP of Investor Relations, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 428,600 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 225,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .

