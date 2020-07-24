Axon to Release Second Quarter 2020 Earnings on August 6, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that it will report second quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Axon executives Rick Smith, CEO and founder; Luke Larson, president; and Jawad Ahsan, CFO; will host a live Zoom video webinar to discuss the company's financial results at 5 p.m. ET that same day.

The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be linked from Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com . An archived replay will be available after the call ends.

Upcoming Conference Participation

The Company also announced that members of Axon management will participate in the following conferences during September and November. All events will be webcast live and archived on Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com .

2020 Colliers Institutional Investors Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020 ; and

; and Northcoast Research Fall 2020 Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 .

