AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation Announces Class A Common Stock and Warrants to Commence Separate Trading

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APMIU) (the "Company") announced today that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 15,000,000 units completed on August 17, 2021, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants, which entitle the holder of such whole redeemable warrant to purchase one share of Class A common stock, included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "APMIU," and the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "APMI" and "APMIW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants.

The Company is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination in any business or industry, the Company intends to focus its search on potential targets that are developing breakthrough scientific and technological innovations in the areas of communication, robotics, building and construction technology, water, 3D printing, and semiconductors.

The units were initially offered by the Company in the Company's underwritten initial public offering. Morgan Stanley acted as the sole book-runner for the offering.

