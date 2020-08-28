Axon's TASER 7 Conducted Energy Device Approved for Deployment Across UK Police Forces

The TASER 7 is Axon's first truly connected CED with services that are completely integrated into Axon Evidence (Axon's digital evidence management solution). These capabilities include wireless device management, self-reporting and general visibility into the health of the device or a full fleet of CEDs. The TASER 7 also provides enhanced reliability by offering optimized close-quarter and stand-off cartridges.

"We're excited to watch the adoption of this innovative device across the UK," says Axon UK Country Manager, Mike Ashby-Clarke. "We built this tool with community and officer safety in mind. With high-tech features such as automated usage logs and device management, officers will be able to spend less time physically managing their CED and can instead focus on what matters - protecting the public."

The TASER 7 features dramatically improved effectiveness, including adaptive cross connect and improved spiral probe design, and is fully integrated with Axon Evidence. Other features will allow officers to:

De-escalate with confidence: Officers will have the confidence to de-escalate dangerous situations with the most effective CED ever. New Rapid Arc technology outperforms previous CEDs with a refined pulse output designed to be safe and more effective. In addition, spiral darts fly straighter and faster towards a daylight green laser with nearly double the kinetic energy to compress loose and hanging clothing.

Officers will have the confidence to de-escalate dangerous situations with the most effective CED ever. New Rapid Arc technology outperforms previous CEDs with a refined pulse output designed to be safe and more effective. In addition, spiral darts fly straighter and faster towards a daylight green laser with nearly double the kinetic energy to compress loose and hanging clothing. Connect to save time: Rechargeable batteries and inventory management automation will tap the power of the Axon network and improve workflows - including the same "dock and walk" process currently used for Axon Body cameras - so officers can spend more time policing.

Rechargeable batteries and inventory management automation will tap the power of the Axon network and improve workflows - including the same "dock and walk" process currently used for Axon Body cameras - so officers can spend more time policing. Focus on communities: As part of the TASER 7 program, Axon developed Virtual Reality Empathy Training to help strengthen a police officer's power to de-escalate. While not yet rolled out in the UK, Axon is actively engaging with UK police services on how best to implement this training in the future. This VR training complements the existing national College of Policing curriculum for which Axon helps drive content and courses.

The TASER 7 is now available for purchase in four countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the US.

About Axon

Axon is the global leader in connected public safety technologies. We are a mission-driven company whose overarching goal is to protect life. Our vision is a world where bullets are obsolete, where social conflict is dramatically reduced, where everyone has access to a fair and effective justice system and where racial equity, diversity and inclusion is centered in all of our work. Axon is also a leading provider of body cameras for US law enforcement, providing more transparency and accountability to communities than ever before.



You may learn about our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts by reading our ESG disclosure at investor.axon.com .



We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 237,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.



Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Evidence, Axon Body, TASER 7 and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other countries. For more information, visit https://www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_uk

Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com , https://www.axon.com/press , www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

CONTACT:

Carley Partridge

Axon PR and Comms Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Axon

Related Links

https://www.axon.com

