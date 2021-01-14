AXS Investments Expands Distribution with Alternative Investment Sales Veterans

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading alternative investment manager, today announced the addition of two industry veterans in alternative investment sales and distribution, as part of the firm's continued expansion across all major U.S. distribution channels, including RIAs, wirehouses, regional and independent broker-dealers, and financial institutions.

Jason Clarke covers the Mid-Atlantic region as a Regional Director for AXS. Mr. Clarke has extensive wholesaling experience with asset management firms and fund companies, where he represented various fund strategies and investment vehicles, with a specialty in non-traditional and alternative strategies, to support financial intermediaries. Mr. Clarke's career began as a successful wealth management specialist.

Jim Taylor covers New England as a Regional Director for AXS. His deep experience includes distribution of liquid alternative funds across mutual fund, ETF and other product structures. Mr. Taylor's 20+ year career includes sales and distribution serving all channels across the New England markets.

"Jason and Jim are longtime alternative investment sales professionals who bring unique experience in educating financial intermediaries about the value of alternative investing, which is core to our education-centric approach," said Greg Bassuk, Chairman and CEO of AXS Investments. "In 2021, we are continuing to expand our team with additional sales veterans who have the experience and acumen to represent our growing suite of alternative and sustainable investment strategies."

The distribution team expansion comes on the heels of strong growth for AXS Investments in 2020. The firm grew its offering of investment strategies from 5 to 11 funds in fewer than 12 months and was awarded "Best Alternative Asset Manager USA 2020" by Capital Finance International (CFI). The award was presented by a panel of judges who scrutinized U.S. alternative investment managers and selected AXS Investments for the annual industry award.

The firm also recently announced the establishment of the AXS Institute for Sustainable Investing, in collaboration with prominent global sustainability trailblazers from academia, business and government to advance solutions for enhanced environmental, social and governance (ESG) outcomes for the broader investing public.

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for investors seeking alternative sources of growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

