AXS LAW GROUP REGRETS IMPROPER USE OF ART BASEL MARK

News provided by

AXS LAW Group

Oct 13, 2022, 14:07 ET

MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS LAW Group and AXS ART acknowledge that they did not obtain a license to use the Art Basel mark for their news releases issued October 11, 2022, regarding an AXS ART exhibit. AXS LAW Group and AXS ART are not partners with, or a sponsors of, the Art Basel show. AXS LAW Group and AXS ART regret their actions and are pleased that the matter has been settled amicably.

Media Contact: Valentina Gutchess
Telephone: 305-905-6800
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AXS LAW Group

