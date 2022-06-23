AXSM LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ("Axsome" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AXSM) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Axsome investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between December 30, 2019 and April 22, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/axsome-therapeutics-inc-information-request-form?prid=28960&wire=4

AXSM investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Axsome's chemistry, manufacturing, and control ("CMC") practices were deficient with respect to AXS-07, the Company's medicine for the acute treatment of migraine, and its manufacturing process; (ii) as a result, Axsome was unlikely to submit the AXS-07 New Drug Application ("NDA") on its initially represented timeline; (iii) the foregoing CMC issues remained unresolved at the time that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") reviewed the AXS-07 NDA; (iv) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the AXS-07 NDA; (v) as a result of all the foregoing, Axsome had overstated AXS-07's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Axsome during the relevant time frame, you have until July 12, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

