Axway Achieves AWS PrivateLink Ready Designation

PHOENIX, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), an enterprise leader in hybrid integration, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) PrivateLink Ready designation. This designation recognizes that Axway has demonstrated successful integration with AWS PrivateLink.

Achieving the AWS PrivateLink Ready designation differentiates Axway as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product integrating with AWS PrivateLink and is generally available and fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

"As an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, Axway has worked to bring the AWS PrivateLink capability to our offerings to help our customers get the best possible service and user experience," said Vince Padua, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer at Axway. "Across the portfolio of offerings on the Axway Cloud, we provide a secure environment for customer data, protecting it in transit with ease of setup."

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS services and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Services.

Learn how Axway Cloud services with AWS PrivateLink is easy and secure.

About Axway

Axway enables customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, partners and ecosystems. Our hybrid integration platform, AMPLIFY™, helps businesses accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate services. It speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with APIs and application integration using over 150 prebuilt connectors. 11,000 organizations worldwide rely on Axway for their integration challenges. www.axway.com

Media Contact

Joshua Molina

jmolina@axway.com

SOURCE Axway

Related Links

https://www.axway.com/en

