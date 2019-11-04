Axway Joins French President Emanuel Macron in China

Business France invites Axway executives to join French president's delegation in China

PHOENIX and PARIS, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) are in China this week as part of French president Emanuel Macron's delegation. The November 4-7 visit to China was organized by Business France – the French government agency dedicated to helping French companies do business overseas.

"Axway is very proud to be one of the French companies selected for this mission," said Yves Lajouanie, Senior Vice President, Alliances and Channels, EMEA at Axway. "This is a unique opportunity to meet with executives from Chinese subsidiaries of large French companies, strengthen those relationship, and provide innovative solutions to help them be successful in their digital transformation."

Axway will join the presidential delegation consisting of 17 French companies across various industries. Business France set up over 100 business meetings for Axway and the other companies, across 9 different cities in China.

"China as a market represents a significant business opportunity," said Bill Kearney, General Manager for Axway Asia Pacific. "With the support of Business France, Axway has been able to further relationships with our French customers who have offices in China."

Axway is no stranger to China, running a wholly-owned subsidiary called Axway China (维络先导软件（北京）有限公司). It was established in 1995 and currently has offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong, specializing in Axway's software and services.

