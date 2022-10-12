AXWILL ELECTRICAL'S NEW CONDUIT FITTINGS RUNNING TO THE MARKET

SHAOXING, China, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently Zhejiang AXWILL ELECTRICAL COMPANY Limited has developed a new product line for junction box. It was used to install electrical devices. In order to meet the requirements for Chile market and Peru market, AXWILL ELECTRICAL also made four new models for zinc die casting connector and couplings. It has two sizes such as 20mm and 25mm. They are used to connect conduit and conduit, or connect conduit and junction boxes.

AXWILL ELECTRICAL COMPANY is located in Zhuji City, Zhejiang province, China. We are engaged in zinc/aluminum/metal conduit accessories and flexible conduit on both UL and BS standard for more than 15 years, and have 12 years as factory experience; now 90% of AXWILL's products passed the UL CUL BS and SABER FOR SAUDI ARABIA certificate S. and ISO 9001, etc.

Now the business expands to north America, south and central America, Southeast Asia and middle east and still expand to more countries.

The production facility is more than 13,000 square meters. Now the aluminum and zinc die casting, steel punching machines, CNC machines, flexible conduit machines are all automatic.

Each year AXWILL ELECTRICAL invest more than half million USD to improve the production line and robot smart production, and are now exporting more than 20 million USD for total annual value.

With rich export experience, high quality products, full automation machines, competitive prices, superior service and on-time delivery, AXWILL ELECTRICAL are certain that they can meet all of the customers' requirements and exceed their expectations.

