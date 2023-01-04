Axxess and 52 Weeks Marketing Offer Turnkey Solution for Home Care Growth

Partnership Provides Custom Tools to Support Business Growth

DALLAS and FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To bolster its clients' growth, leading care at home technology enterprise Axxess has partnered with 52 Weeks Marketing, which offers an innovative and cost-effective marketing approach.

The 52 Weeks Marketing program will provide Axxess clients the option to use branded, relevant industry content and education for referral sources to showcase their organization as a valuable resource and an expert in senior care.

"Most care at home providers are clinicians; they typically don't know how or where to start marketing their business," said Axxess Senior Vice President of Channel Partnerships Christopher Taylor. "We know that in order to grow you have to be innovative in all areas of business, including marketing. Thinking differently and using tools like 52 Weeks Marketing will help providers succeed."

"One of the things that I've always admired about Axxess is the level of support and education they provide to their clients," said 52 Weeks Marketing founder Debbie Miller. "They are more than just a software company. I am very proud to be an Axxess partner, and my team and I are looking forward to helping Axxess clients catapult their business to new heights with our turnkey marketing solution."

52 Weeks Marketing is a turnkey home care marketing solution that Miller created to grow her home care organization into a multimillion-dollar business. The 52 Weeks Marketing customized toolbox includes resources to ensure the reach, frequency and consistency required to develop relationships, increase direct referrals, and see unprecedented growth for their clients.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About 52 Weeks Marketing

The 52 Weeks Marketing System, distributed exclusively through Home Care Marketing Solutions LLC, is a unique 'business-to-business' (B2B) referral generating home care marketing solution. It provides a model for successfully growing revenues with performance analysis, technology, tools, materials, methods, and messaging for marketer(s) to develop necessary relationships with referral sources in your community. It gets your phone ringing and provides you with all the referrals and leads your business needs.

