Axxess and Home Health Care News Survey Shows Home Care Staffing Shortages Affect Patients and Businesses

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing and workforce development challenges have been shown to have a direct impact on the outcomes of patients who receive care in the home. The shortages also affected the businesses that provide the patient care, according to a new survey published by Axxess, the leading technology innovator for care at home, and Home Health Care News, the leading daily news publication serving the home-based care industry.

Staffing and workforce issues have been highlighted recently with slower than expected growth in job creation during the month of August, largely attributed to concerns over the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. The survey identified three strategies that care at home organizations are using to help address the shortages:

Increased compensations and benefits

Sign-on bonuses

Flexible staffing or job sharing

"Care at home organizations want to provide the best quality care for patients but finding staff willing to serve those patients has been an ongoing challenge," said Axxess founder and CEO John Olajide. "Axxess is always developing new technologies to help these organizations address their staffing shortages and deliver exceptional care. Organizations that are willing to embrace technology like Axxess CARE are thriving because they can optimize the workforce and serve patients in need."

Staff training and development was also a major priority for care at home organizations with 77% of participants agreeing that their organization could benefit from training and development programs. Twenty-four percent of participants specifically said their organization is leveraging career and professional development as a tactic to retain employees in a competitive labor market.

The data comes a few weeks after the public launch of the Axxess Certification Program, which is designed to create a standard of home health, home care and hospice industry knowledge and competency.

The Axxess Certification Program leverages care at home industry expertise alongside Axxess solution training to provide continuing education and development for leadership and staff at all levels. Participants may earn certification from foundational to expert levels across clinical, operational and financial tracks.

Axxess CARE is a scheduling and staffing platform that has already helped nurses and therapists complete more than 62,000 home health visits nationwide enabling organizations to work with more clinicians to accept referrals and expand to new markets.

The "Home Health and Home Care Staffing Survey 2021" report was conducted during the months of July and August 2021, and features insights from 753 respondents from organizations of all sizes in the home health, home care, and hospice industries. The report is available for download now.

Axxess CARE and the Axxess Certification Program are available to clients who use Axxess software to manage their business operations and deliver the highest quality patient care.

