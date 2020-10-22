Axxess Founder and CEO John Olajide Elected to NAHC Board of Directors

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Olajide, founder and CEO of Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare a home, has been elected to the National Association for Home Care and Hospice (NAHC) Board of Directors. His election to a three-year term beginning January 1, 2021, was announced during the 2020 Home Care and Hospice Conference and Expo.

"I am excited to join other healthcare leaders who share my passion to ensure the future of care is in the home," said Olajide. "This is a critical moment for our industry and we must engage with public policy leaders to create an environment enabling organizations to thrive as they deliver the most desirable and cost-effective healthcare. Technology solutions are a vital part of the care delivery process and I look forward to being a champion for the entire industry."

NAHC represents 33,000 home care and hospice organizations, along with the more than 2 million nurses, therapists and aides they employ in the United States. The NAHC Board of Directors is responsible for governing and guiding the association to improve the delivery of care at home through advocacy and education. The board consists of 15 directors, including nine elected and six appointed members.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, providing solutions that help improve care for more than 2 million patients worldwide. Trusted by more than 7,000 organizations, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

