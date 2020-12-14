Axxess Integrates with Surescripts Health Information Network

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership will deliver enhanced interoperability for care at home provider organizations using Axxess software to improve patient outcomes. Axxess, the leading technology innovator for care at home, announced an integration with Surescripts, a nationwide health information network that supports electronic transmission of medication and clinical information between virtually all electronic health records (EHR) vendors, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), pharmacies and clinicians, plus an increasing number of health plans, long-term and post-acute care organizations, specialty hubs and specialty pharmacy organizations.

This integration will ultimately enable Axxess clients to connect to the Surescripts Network Alliance for three services: Clinical Direct Messaging, Medication History for Reconciliation, and Record Locator & Exchange. Together, these services arm home healthcare professionals with actionable patient intelligence needed to make more informed care decisions. Providers will be able to run automated queries for patient demographic information, clinical care visit information, and medication history for patients nationwide. The integration with Surescripts for Clinical Direct Messaging is now available for Axxess Home Health users. The Medication History for Reconciliation and Record Locator & Exchange services will be available later in 2021.

"Interoperability is the future of post-acute care," said Tim Ingram, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Axxess. "The ability to connect through Surescripts' extensive health information network will help Axxess clients speed the caregiving process and streamline their operations with instant, secure transmission of healthcare records across providers. The Surescripts network will give organizations the power to turn data into actionable insights that drive quality outcomes."

The clinical direct messaging feature available through Surescripts will also offer a simple, secure and scalable way for care at home organizations to send and receive secure information across care settings.

"Our ability to effectively and efficiently serve the home health care market with the tools and technology that care providers need most is increasingly vital," said Tara Dragert, Vice President of Product Innovation at Surescripts. "Through our nationwide health information network, Axxess clients gain a trusted partner in making better informed decisions that ultimately improve patient care and safety."

The integration with Surescripts is now available for Axxess Home Health clients and will be offered to clients of Axxess Hospice and Axxess Home Care in 2021.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for care at home, providing solutions that help improve care for more than 2 million patients worldwide. Trusted by more than 7,000 organizations, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

