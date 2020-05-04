Axxess Partners with Hospice Pharmacy Solutions to Enhance Hospice Pharmacy Offerings

DALLAS, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, is partnering with Hospice Pharmacy Solutions to provide Axxess Hospice clients a solution to streamline pharmacy benefit management and ensure compliance.

"Hospice Pharmacy Solutions delivers value to our hospice clients through clinical consultation, education and favorably impacting total cost of medications," said John Olajide, founder and CEO of Axxess. "The company's clinical pharmacists will serve as an extension of hospice teams, offering easy-to-use pharmacy benefit management services that support compassionate care and enabling more time to focus on patient needs."

"Pharmacy benefit management is a critical part of hospice care, and we're pleased to partner with Axxess to ensure its clients get the right medications at the right time," said Len Schiavone, President of Hospice Pharmacy Solutions. "Axxess Hospice is a state-of-the-art solution created by hospice experts for hospice professionals and our solutions will make its capabilities even more robust."

Among other benefits, Hospice Pharmacy Solutions will verify medication records and requirements for Axxess clients' patients and assist with cost control while managing pharmacy needs.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, providing solutions that help improve care for more than 2 million patients worldwide. Trusted by more than 7,000 organizations, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Hospice Pharmacy Solutions

Hospice Pharmacy Solutions (HPS) is a national provider of community-based, hospice pharmacy and pharmacy benefits management (PBM) services. HPS provides pharmacy benefits to over 500 hospice organizations and 24,000 hospice patients per day. Hospice Pharmacy Solutions exclusively supports the hospice Industry. HPS has supported the hospice industry for more than 20 years and is one of the leading national hospice pharmacies. HPS' Tru360 is a comprehensive, hospice-centered, patient-focused solution that has reduced the average PPD of its clients by more than 22% in the last two years. Tru360 drives sustained cost reduction while improving patient satisfaction and outcomes. Tru360 is built on five key components that produce excellent end-of-life care in a cost-effective manner. For additional information, visit HospicePharmacySolutions.com.

