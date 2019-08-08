Axxess Partners with PlayMaker Health to Deliver Referral and Growth Data Intelligence for Home Health and Hospice Clients

DALLAS and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading home healthcare technology company, has partnered with PlayMaker Health, the post-acute industry's leading market data and growth solution provider, to deliver current market data and referral intelligence for their home health and hospice agency clients.

The integration of PlayMaker Health's data capabilities provides Axxess' more than 2,000 clients complete visibility into key service areas by leveraging the most up-to-date and comprehensive claims and sales data available.

"The integration with PlayMaker Health's data and growth intelligence complements Axxess' easy-to-use suite of solutions, giving our home health and hospice agencies the sales and marketing data visibility they need to grow their business and increase market share," said John Olajide, Axxess founder and chief executive officer. "This partnership will enable Axxess clients to better track referral sources and diversify their patient mix using PlayMaker Health's valuable data."

"The integration of Axxess' user-friendly point-of-care technology solutions with PlayMaker Health's platform gives more than 2,000 additional post-acute providers a unified view of all their referral, sales and performance data," said John Griscavage, chief executive officer of PlayMaker Health. "This combination delivers the in-depth and actionable sales insights they need to scale smartly and run more efficiently."

Home health and hospice providers interested in learning more about how this data integration can accelerate business growth are encouraged to visit this website to request a free demo.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading home healthcare technology company, providing solutions that improve care for more than 2 million patients nationwide and are trusted by more than 7,000 organizations. Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use, innovative software solutions, empowering home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About PlayMaker Health

PlayMaker Health is the post-acute growth platform for hundreds of organizations nationwide. Founded in 2008, PlayMaker Health offers the industry's most comprehensive technology to radically improve visibility and market performance for post-acute care providers. The combination of market data, including up-to-date claims data, provider and hospital referral patterns and readmission rates, EMR data, and business development activity delivered through PlayMaker's proprietary platform transforms data into actionable sales intelligence. Remain competitive, accelerate growth, and increase profitability with PlayMaker Health. For more information visit www.playmakerhealth.com.

