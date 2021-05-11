Aya Healthcare launches bespoke MSP business unit, acquires Dawson Healthcare

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare announced a definitive agreement to acquire Dawson Healthcare, Dawson's managed services division (MSP). Dawson Healthcare will maintain independent operations as a whole-house workforce solutions provider but gain the resources of the largest provider of contingent healthcare clinicians in the country. Dawson will continue to provide workforce solutions for non-clinical staffing clients. The acquisition is expected to close on May 16, 2021.

"The events of the past year have made contingent staffing needs increasingly urgent and critical to healthcare system operations. To ensure sustainable growth with scalability into the future, we are pleased to join Aya Healthcare," said Nancy Luce, senior vice president at Dawson Healthcare.

"Dawson and Aya have a shared culture, mission and vision to provide exceptional experiences for every life we touch," said April Hansen, MSN, RN, executive vice president of workforce solutions at Aya Healthcare. "Our combined relentless focus on quality, service and value provides a competitive advantage in the market."

Dawson Healthcare offers a fresh approach to contingent workforce management with bespoke solutions tailored to fit healthcare systems' unique needs. Built upon decades of trusted service, Dawson Healthcare's whole-house MSP combines technology, superior performance and strong industry relationships to drive accountability and quality for healthcare systems.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is the nation's largest travel nurse and allied staffing agency, as well as a leading provider of locums, per diem and non-clinical staffing. Aya's managed marketplace for workforce management streamlines the entire contingent labor staffing process and creates a more valuable experience for healthcare facilities, clinicians and partner agencies. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

About Dawson

Dawson is a family-owned workforce solutions company offering job placements, HR management solutions, and community workforce programs. The company is based in Columbus, Ohio, and is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2021. Its staffing and recruiting divisions place job seekers in temporary, temp-to-hire, and full-time jobs in a variety of non-clinical fields. To learn more about Dawson, visit www.dawsoncareers.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Park

VP, Communications and Public Relations

[email protected]

858-215-6892

SOURCE Aya Healthcare

Related Links

https://www.ayahealthcare.com/

