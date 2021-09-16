Aya Healthcare Named to Fortune's 2021 list of Best Workplaces for Women

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the nation's leading healthcare staffing agency, was named to Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women list for the second consecutive year. The 2021 Best Workplaces for Women award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 5.6 million current U.S. employees. In that survey, 90% of Aya's employees say it's a great place to work, which is 34% higher than the average U.S. company.

Over 70% of Aya's executive team is made up of women, compared to the national average of 29%, according to a 2020 analysis by LeanIn.Org and McKinsey. In addition, women make up nearly 75% of management positions and higher.

"Aya works hard to ensure equity for all in the workplace, offering mentorship opportunities for women to help grow their careers," said Amber Zeeb, vice president of employee experience at Aya Healthcare. "This year has brought new and unique challenges to our workforce and I want to recognize our incredible team members for working tirelessly to help communities in need across the country."

Aya team members have been critical in the fight against COVID-19, working throughout the pandemic to place travel nurses and other healthcare professionals at hospitals across the country. To date, they've filled more than 45,000 crisis positions and continue to place high-quality clinicians, ensuring life-saving patient care is available when and where it's needed most.

Aya focuses relentlessly on employee satisfaction, including unmatched benefits, culture and compensation. Aya also offers physical and mental wellness programs to help employees with the stresses brought on by the pandemic.

Most of Aya's corporate employees will continue to work remotely until it is deemed safe. For career opportunities, and to learn more about how you can support hospitals in the fight against COVID-19, visit https://www.ayahealthcare.com/corporate-careers/jobs/.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is the nation's largest travel nurse and allied company, as well as a leading provider of locums, per diem and non-clinical staffing. Since the start of the pandemic, Aya has filled over 45 thousand COVID-related assignments to hospitals and healthcare facilities in need across the country. A digitally driven healthcare staffing company, Aya's managed marketplace streamlines the entire contingent labor staffing process and creates a more valuable experience for healthcare facilities, clinicians and partner agencies. Aya's company culture is rooted in giving back, pledging over $1 million last year to organizations that support food security, education, healthcare and equity. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

