Aya Healthcare Partners with Health Scholars to Bring Virtual Reality and Simulated Learning to Aya's Travelers

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the company transforming healthcare staffing and workforce solutions nationally, announced its partnership with Health Scholars today. Aya will leverage Health Scholars' screen-based and virtual reality simulation course content to provide advanced continuing education to their travelers.

"As the healthcare industry evolves, innovative education is imperative so we can provide the most educated, well-rounded travelers for our clients," said Alan Braynin, President and CEO of Aya Healthcare. "Health Scholars offers advanced clinical training that will upskill our clinicians and allow them to be productive faster while on assignment."

The Health Scholars blended learning platform improves the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical education efforts, delivering interactive content that addresses patient safety and nurse productivity. Comprehensive quality analysis tools will allow Aya to track performance, identify vulnerabilities and suggest customized, targeted training for individual travelers.

"We are thrilled about this partnership and the progressive approach this offers to educate a disseminated workforce with superior outcomes to traditional online and hands-on learning," said April Hansen, Vice President of Clinical Services at Aya Healthcare.

This partnership is another way that Aya Healthcare is striving to create the most educated travel clinician workforce in the industry. The company recently launched the Aya Scholars Program, which recognizes travelers who exhibit leadership qualities, excellence in clinical performance and the desire to continue to pursue new opportunities.

"By partnering with Aya, Health Scholars gains access to a wide variety of clinical resources and 'in the field' perspectives to better inform our product development cycles and align our solutions to customer needs," said Cole Sandau, Chief Commercial Officer, Health Scholars. "And Aya's use of Health Scholars' screen-based and VR simulation training will deliver the next evolution of learning and development to the Aya team. It's a meaningful collaboration and we look forward to working with Aya to drive innovation and improve patient care."

About Health Scholars

Health Scholars was founded by healthcare professionals who recognized the need to advance immersive education and clinical training effectiveness to improve patient safety. Our mission is to deliver experiential learning and advanced simulation to clinicians via a single, future ready platform – Health Scholars One™. Our blended learning platform and immersive content is easy to use, scalable across a health system, and more effectively manages, delivers and measures clinical education and simulation training. It enables efficient delivery of blended learning programs including screen-based, VR, and high-fidelity simulation modalities.

Health Scholars is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and has clinical and support operations embedded in the world-class Jump Trading Simulation and Education Center on the OSF Campus in Peoria, Illinois. Connect with Health Scholars on Twitter or visit www.healthscholars.com.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is reimagining healthcare staffing and workforce solutions in the United States. We are the largest privately held travel nurse and workforce solutions provider and deliver solutions for all aspects of healthcare staffing including locums, allied health and just-in-time local staff. The company continues to experience rapid growth as it reshapes the healthcare workforce landscape through its transformative use of technology including its cloud-based MSP solution and real-time Shifts app for per diem clinicians. Aya's platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country, which improves efficiency, increases quality and reduces costs for healthcare systems. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

