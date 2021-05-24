Aya Healthcare Promotes April Hansen to Group President, Workforce Solutions

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, a data-driven, market leader in healthcare staffing, announces the promotion of April Hansen, MSN, RN, to Group President, Workforce Solutions. In this role, Hansen oversees workforce solutions strategies across all brands, including strategic business development, program management, client services, recruitment process outsourcing and clinical services.

"April combines an entrepreneurial spirit, vision and creativity with exceptional execution skills," said Alan Braynin, President and CEO of Aya Healthcare. "Under April's leadership, we've built the most effective workforce solutions team in healthcare staffing."

A strong proponent of lifelong learning, April created the Aya Scholars Program, the industry's first clinical ladder and professional recognition model for travel nurses, to ensure their continued career growth. She also oversees the clinical and quality outcomes of more than 19,000 workers on assignment across the United States.

"The pandemic stretched our nation's healthcare delivery organizations and staffing agencies to new limits," said April Hansen, MSN, RN, Group President of Aya Healthcare. "I'm tremendously honored to work with healthcare leaders to design sustainable and innovative workforce strategies that will deliver high-quality talent into the future."

She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Wisconsin Organization of Nurse Leaders and in the past served as an elected member of the Wisconsin Nurses Association Public Policy Committee. April was awarded the 2019 Wisconsin Nurse Leader of the Year, was named to Becker's List of Rising Healthcare Stars in 2018, Staffing Industry Analyst's "40 Under 40" list in 2019 and Staffing Industry Analyst's Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing in 2020. April was published in the June 2019 edition of Nursing Administration Quarterly on disruption in healthcare and the role of nursing leadership.

To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is a data-driven, market leader in healthcare staffing. Through its transformative use of technology and digital engagement, Aya has become the largest travel nurse and allied staffing agency in the United States, as well as a leading provider of locums, per diem and non-clinical staffing. Aya's managed marketplace hosts the largest pool of active job seekers with algorithm-driven personalized touchpoints to drive further engagement and adds transparency and unrivaled efficiency to healthcare systems. While technology drives efficiency and scale, Aya employees power the company to deliver unparalleled accountability and exceptional experiences for clients and clinicians. Aya's company culture is rooted in giving back and supports organizations around food security, education, healthcare and equity. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

http://www.ayahealthcare.com

