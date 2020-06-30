Aya Healthcare's Qualivis Acquires the Staffing Division of Associated Purchasing Services - a Joint Venture of the Kansas and Missouri Hospital Associations

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualivis, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aya Healthcare, has completed the purchase of the Associated Purchasing Services (APS) Staffing Program. APS is a joint venture of the Kansas Hospital Association and the Missouri Hospital Association. The acquisition closed on June 27, 2020.

APS CEO, Dennis George, spoke to the importance of this transaction for his organization's members: "Today's volatile healthcare environment requires hospitals to have the capacity to flex to meet the continuously shifting demands for skilled workers – be it on the front lines of care or in essential administrative and operational roles. The capability to manage one's workforce adeptly may prove to be the single most important factor separating those facilities that prosper from those that struggle. That's why APS is delighted to join forces with Aya and Qualivis to offer the healthcare industry's most robust complement of staffing services and workforce solutions."

Current APS clients already use technology from Symmetry, a recently acquired Aya Healthcare subsidiary. By joining Qualivis, APS member hospitals will have access to additional software tools and services to streamline the entire contract staffing process through Aya's robust technology platform. Enhancements include:

Robust N Tier software architecture

Integrated timekeeping

Mobile applications

Consolidated invoicing

Enhanced reporting and key performance indicator reports

Enhanced candidate vetting and credentialing processes

Access to IRP and per diem solutions

Access to locum tenens coverage

APS leadership will continue to play a key, strategic role in ensuring its members have access to the right staffing and workforce solutions at the right time and the right cost.

To learn more about the enhanced roster of services available through Qualivis, contact Sherry Kolb, president of Qualivis, at [email protected] or Dennis George, CEO of APS at [email protected].

About APS

APS is a healthcare solutions organization owned by the Kansas Hospital Association and the Missouri Hospital Association. Its goal is to advance the missions of KHA and MHA by serving as a dedicated advocate for hospitals and healthcare organizations by reducing the expense of managing their products and services and enhancing revenues.

About Qualivis

Qualivis is a national provider of healthcare workforce solutions that streamlines staffing processes for hospitals and health systems. The company works with state hospital associations, healthcare facilities and a national network of staffing agencies to keep clinical and non-clinical departments staffed.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is reimagining healthcare staffing and workforce solutions in the United States. They are the largest privately held travel nurse and workforce solutions provider and deliver solutions for all aspects of healthcare staffing including locums, allied health and just-in-time local staff. The company continues to experience rapid growth as it reshapes the healthcare workforce landscape through its transformative use of technology including its cloud-based MSP solution and real-time Shifts app for per diem clinicians. Aya's platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country, which improves efficiency, increases quality and reduces costs for healthcare systems. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

