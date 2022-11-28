Ayal Willner, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayal Willner, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Otolaryngologist, Partner, and Owner in the medical field and in acknowledgment of his professional excellence at Southern California Ear Nose and Throat (SCENT).

Ayal Willner

Dr. Willner is a Pediatric Otolaryngologist specialist with his own private practice called Southern California Ear Nose and Throat (SCENT). He has been serving the Long Beach community for over 25 years. Dr. Ayal Willner began his college education at Cornell University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He later received his medical degree and completed an Otolaryngology residency at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He gained further training at a Pediatric Otolaryngology Fellowship at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. He is board-certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery and has been in the medical profession for over 30 years.

Prior to opening SCENT, Dr. Willner worked as an Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology and Pediatrics at George Washington University. Currently, Dr. Willner treats children and adults, addressing a wide range of issues and performing complex ear, sinus, and skull surgeries. He and his highly trained staff perform balloon sinuplasty, sleep apnea treatment, tonsillectomy, thyroid cancer surgery, vertigo treatment, and hearing loss treatment.

SCENT has five California locations: Long Beach, Los Alamitos, Torrance, Newport Beach, and Huntington Beach. Dr. Willner is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller's Children's Hospital, Reagan Street Surgery Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, and Fountain Valley Regional Hospital.

He is a distinguished Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, American Society of Pediatric Otolaryngology, Society of Ear Nose and Throat Advances in Children, Orange County Head and Neck Society. On a personal note, the doctor speaks English and Hebrew.

In his spare time, Dr. Willner is a participating surgeon and board member of Mending Kids, which organizes free healthcare for disadvantaged kids across the globe. He has provided his medical expertise and assistance through at least 14 mission trips to Tanzania and Guatemala. Dr. Willner is also involved in global ENT and Interventional Cardiology symposiums.

He has been recognized as a Top Doctor since 2014 by Castle Connolly. The doctor would like to thank his colleagues and entire staff for their professional support.

For more information, visit www.socalearnosethroat.com and www.mendingkids.org.

