ayfie Announces Strategic Partnership With Top Law Firm Thommessen

NEW YORK, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ayfie, a pioneering global software provider for "big text" analytics, is pleased to announce its latest partnership with Thommessen, one of the largest law firms in Norway. Leveraging ayfie's pioneering knowledge discovery product ayfie Locator, which is tailored to the legal sector, Thommessen will be able to improve efficiency in all their legal projects and gain a competitive advantage.

ayfie Locator for knowledge discovery will pull Thommessen's internal data into a Universal Index™, normalize and structure it, and turn it into an expertise knowledge base for their lawyers. The unique combination of linguistics, machine learning and smart search will ensure that Thommessen's lawyers get the information they need – and even hidden connections between related documents – anytime, anywhere and across their local and international teams. The solution enables rapid document access across multiple systems, file servers and databases, and will extract immediate insight from unstructured data in emails, PDFs and even scanned documents. All documents will be automatically classified by topic, case, document type and practice group.

"This partnership is strategically important to us adding yet another valuable initiative to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of our service delivery. We are always looking for new ways to provide our customers with high quality and expedient legal advice. ayfie Locator for knowledge discovery will speed up our processes and give our lawyers a better overview to focus on what really matters to our clients," says Sverre Tyrhaug, Managing Partner, Thommessen. "In addition, the implementation of artificial intelligence enables innovative ideas and new business models for Thommessen," Tyrhaug adds.

"We are proud that Thommessen has decided to partner with ayfie for AI projects as both companies are a great fit. Thommessen is a very innovative law firm that embraces digitalization and legal technology. ayfie brings a lot of know-how and proven success to the table when it comes to knowledge discovery for law firms and capitalizing on internal expertise." – Erik Baklid, CEO, ayfie Group.

About ayfie – ayfie (www.ayfie.com) offers search and text analytics solutions that bring structure to unstructured data. Its extensive feature set combines AI with more than 30 years of linguistics, computational linguistics and computer science expertise to extract meaning from text – almost like a human being would. Professionals across the legal, finance, healthcare and media industries use ayfie's powerful text analytics engine to efficiently identify critical insights, conduct smart search and power business intelligence solutions.

The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in Denver, New York, Washington, D.C., Munich, London and Stockholm.

About Thommessen – Thommessen (https://www.thommessen.no/en/) is one of Norway's leading law firms with offices in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger and London. Since the firm was established in 1856, they have been involved in most of the leading projects in Norwegian business and industry. They have experts in all practice areas and understand the industries in which their clients operate. Thommessen uses their legal skills to find the best possible solutions to their clients' business challenges and opportunities. Their advice is clear, well-founded and practical.

