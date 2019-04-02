ayfie expands presence in the US and enhances leadership team

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ayfie Inc., a best-in-class solution for "big text" analytics, today announced two major milestones on its path to bring innovation to the legal tech and finance industries. Today ayfie is announcing the opening of a new US office in Denver, Colorado, as well as the restructuring of ayfie's leadership team to accelerate ayfie's growth in North America and Europe.

Having had different office locations within the US, including New York, Washington, and Fort Lauderdale, ayfie made the strategic decision to join the forces of all offices and centralize the energy of the US teams in Denver. ayfie's new North American hub will open in May, while a regional sales team will continue in New York to collaborate with ayfie's local partners and customers while continuing to also represent ayfie's full suite of technologies at regional industry events.

"The decision to centralize all our efforts in the new hub in Denver is a logical step for the continuous growth of ayfie's business in North America. We have customers throughout the US, and Denver will provide an excellent hub allowing us to be closer to our clients and serve companies in all parts of the country equally well. The infrastructure, quality of life, network of other notable tech companies and thought leaders in the Denver area are outstanding. Denver also offers a vibrant and innovative startup spirit with a lot of great talent which will help power our growth." — Rob Wescott, Chief Strategy Officer at ayfie.

The US expansion will be led by Dennis Mulcahy who has been promoted to General Manager of the Americas, and Rob Wescott who has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer (former CRO) for ayfie Group. Both have been essential leaders in helping ayfie achieve its significant growth and each brings 20 plus years of experience driving international revenue growth and enabling customer success.

In addition, ayfie is also appointing Truls Baklid as General Manager of the Nordics region. He brings a 20-year track record of successfully managing companies and is based at ayfie's office in Oslo, Norway.

"I am very proud to announce the US expansion and the changes in the leadership team as these will enable us to execute our vision in these key markets even more effectively. These changes will support ayfie's next phase of growth while we continue to scale business operations, provide marketing-leading solutions, and deliver premier customer experience." — Erik Baklid, Chief Executive Officer at ayfie.

With the US expansion and opening of the new office in Denver, ayfie continues to grow its team. All company job openings can be found on the ayfie website.

About ayfie – ayfie (www.ayfie.com) offers search and text analytics solutions that bring structure to unstructured data. Its extensive feature set combines AI with more than 30 years of linguistics, computational linguistics and computer science expertise to extract meaning from text – almost like a human being would. Professionals across the legal, finance, healthcare and media industries use ayfie's powerful text analytics engine to efficiently identify critical insights, conduct smart search and power business intelligence solutions.

The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in Denver, New York, Washington, D.C., Munich, London and Stockholm.

Learn more at www.ayfie.com

SOURCE ayfie Inc.

