Ayin Health Solutions Chief Executive Officer Dr. Rhonda Medows Named As Chairperson-Elect For The Catholic Health Association

PORTLAND, Ore., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayin Health Solutions (Ayin), the national population health management company of Providence St. Joseph Health, announced today that its chief executive officer, Rhonda Medows, MD, FAAFP has been named as chairperson-elect of the Board of Trustees for the Catholic Health Association of the United States (CHA) for fiscal year 2021-2022.

The CHA, founded in 1915, advances the Catholic health ministry of the United States in caring for people and communities. Comprised of more than 600 hospitals and 1,600 long-term care and other health facilities in all 50 states, the Catholic health ministry is the largest group of nonprofit health care providers in the nation. Every day, more than one in seven patients in the U.S. is cared for in a Catholic hospital.

"I am honored to serve as the chairperson-elect of the Board of Trustees for CHA. I look forward to supporting Julie Manas, the 2020 CHA board chairperson during these unprecedented times," said Rhonda Medows, MD, FAAFP, chief executive officer of Ayin Health Solutions. "With my background in population health, I am committed to spearheading efforts to improve the health of communities, especially the poor and vulnerable. I truly believe health is a human right, and I'm proud to serve on behalf of the board, who helps ensure CHA's fidelity to its mission and stewards CHA's resources and activities to support and strengthen the Catholic health ministry in the United States and the people it serves."

Dr. Medows also serves as president, Population Health, at Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) where she oversees Providence Health Plan, Value Based Care, Payer & Strategy Contracting, Physician Services, Care Management, Population Health Informatics and the affiliated Pacific Medical Group.

About Ayin Health Solutions

Ayin Health Solutions is a national population health management company focused on helping organizations that are committed to improving patient outcomes maintain stability in a tumultuous healthcare landscape. The company's proven solutions and services are backed by day-to-day frontline experience and a heritage of service that spans decades. Ayin provides direct services to payers, providers, employers, and government entities. Ayin is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit ayin.com.

About Providence St. Joseph Health

Providence St. Joseph Health is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 829 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 119,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington with system offices based in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif.

