Ayman Hashem DDS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HEMET, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayman Hashem DDS is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Dentist for his professional excellence in the Medical Field and his dedication to serving his community with the Kirby & Florida Dental Group.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Established in 2005, Kirby & Florida Dental Group is proudly serving Hemet, Sun City, Murrieta, Menifee, San Jacinto, Homeland, Romoland, Lake Elsinore, Perris, and all of Riverside County, California. The family dentistry practice located in Hemet, California is devoted to delivering the highest standard of professional and compassionate services including general dentistry, preventive dental care, orthodontics, periodontics, cosmetic dentistry, and dental implants. Having garnered over 19 years of professional excellence, Kirby & Florida Dental Group and its expert medical team maintain a well-deserving reputation for providing you with solutions and treatments along with state-of-the-art technology to exceed your expectations.

Dr. Ayman Hashem brings 21 years of professional experience in the dental field. He specializes in all areas of family dentistry, including cosmetics, orthodontics, and Invisalign. In his current capacity, he is offering quality dental services to all ages at Kirby & Florida Dental Group. Having devoted the past 15 years to the family dentistry practice, he continues to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and integrity. He strives to ensure the longevity of his patients' health by developing positive patient-doctor relationships.

A graduate of the University of Alexandria, Dr. Hashem remains abreast of the latest advancements in the dental field. He maintains active memberships with the Academy of General Dentistry, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and the International Orthodontics Associations. Dr. Hashem inspiration came from his Brother, Dr. Amr Hashem Ph.D. As a testament to his professional excellence, Dr. Hashem was named America's Top Dentist from 2009 to 2014. He has also been honored with the Patients' Choice Award in 2012, Fellowship from AGD in 2013, and Top Invisalign Dentist in 2019. Dr. Hashem dedicates this honorable recognition to his wife Alia and his children.

To learn more, please visit https://www.kirbyandfloridadentalgroup.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

