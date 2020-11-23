Ayme Veronica Frometa, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who

PORT ORANGE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering quality care and coverage since 1974, Florida Health Care Plans strongly believe in providing reliable health insurance plans coupled with high-quality, integrated care. The local company has garnered a laudable reputation for its deep roots in the community and for its devotion to giving back to the community. In addition to providing healthcare plans, Florida Health Care Plans offer a wide range of educational programs designed to promote optimal health and wellness.



As a board-certified and fellowship-trained General Psychiatrist, Dr. Frometa is currently serving her community at Florida Health Care Plans. She partners with doctors from other specialties at an outpatient clinic and also helps patients with their emotional needs. In the near future, Dr. Frometa is looking forward to moving to New Jersey as the sole Psychiatrist at a Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Clinic. TMS is a noninvasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain to improve symptoms of depression. Dr. Frometa demonstrates the highest level of professionalism, compassion, and integrity in her work. As a testament to her success, Dr. Frometa is the recipient of several awards and accolades. She was named Top Doctor in 2018 and 2019, as well as Guide to America's Top Psychiatrist. Additionally, she has been listed in the Top 180 Registry.



To prepare for her career, Dr. Frometa completed her undergraduate studies and received her Medical Degree in 2004 in the Dominican Republic. Upon relocating to the United States, she did not speak English, however, she went onto succeed in and complete a residency program in General Psychiatry at Bergen Regional Medical Center, where she served as the Chief Resident. Then she completed her Child and Adolescent fellowship at Brown Lebanon. Subsequently, she worked in Newark and served as the Medical Director overseeing the outpatient clinic and patient clinics.



Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in psychiatry, Dr. Frometa maintains active memberships with the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.



In her spare time, Dr. Frometa enjoys reading, dancing, eating, and spending time with her friends.



Dr. Frometa dedicates this honorable recognition to her godparents, Altagracia and Louis, as well as her daughter, Veronica.



