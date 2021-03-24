Ayurvedic Food Market featuring Baidyanath and Banyan Botanicals Among Others | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Ayurvedic Food Market Analysis Report by Product (Solid form and Liquid form) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/ayurvedic-food-market-industry-analysis

The ayurvedic food market is driven by the increasing number of new product launches. In addition, the growing e-commerce and online retailing are anticipated to boost the growth of the ayurvedic food market.

The rise in demand for ayurvedic food products in various countries has resulted in product innovation in the ayurvedic food sector. Vendors are actively launching new and innovative products to attract customers. Dabur India Ltd. announced the launch of Dabur Himalayan ORGANIC Apple Cider Vinegar, Baidyanath launched ayurvedic teas, Unilever Group launched its ayurvedic breakfast mixes under the brand name Lever Ayush, and Ginger People announced the launch of three turmeric-infused drinks in the US. The drinks were named Ginger Soother with Turmeric, Turmeric Latte Mix, and Arjuna Organic Ginger Bites with Turmeric. The global ayurvedic food market has been witnessing an increased number of new and innovative product launches which drives the market over the forecast period.

Major Five Ayurvedic Food Companies:

Baidyanath

Baidyanath operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers ayurvedic food products such as health food products and others.

Banyan Botanicals

Banyan Botanicals operates business through the Unified segment. The company provides ayurvedic food products by combining foods with radically different energetics that can overwhelm the digestive fire and can cause indigestion, fermentation, gas, bloating, and the creation of toxins.

COSMOVEDA e.K. Günther Eckerle

COSMOVEDA e.K. Günther Eckerle operates business through Food, Wellness, Natural cosmetics, and Books. The company offers a wide range of ayurvedic food products primarily in European countries and is one of the major vendors in the global ayurvedic food market.

Dabur India Ltd.

Dabur India Ltd. operates business through Consumer care business, Food business, and Other segments. The company offers a wide variety of ayurvedic food products like fruit juices, lemon additives, and various pastes.

Govinda Natur GmbH

Govinda Natur GmbH operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers a wide range of ayurvedic food products in the European market and is one of the major vendors in the global ayurvedic food market.

Ayurvedic Food Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Solid form - size and forecast 2020-2025

Liquid form - size and forecast 2020-2025

Ayurvedic Food Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

