Azadea.com UAE Announces its Online Partnership with Kiko Milano

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azadea.com, the lifestyle retail website based in UAE, has announced yet another pioneering online partnership with Italian makeup and cosmetics brand, Kiko Milano . Launching the multi-national Italian brand across the MENA region aims to accelerate its growth by reaching consumers in the Middle East and Africa. With stores currently operating in 14 malls across the UAE, the all-new digital partnership commits to expanding the brand's online presence by adapting to an evolving worldwide digital landscape. Since the growing demand for digital solutions, Azadea.com demonstrates its support by shifting towards a renewed global vision with a powerful blend of in-store and online experiences. Kiko Milano, which has over 770 stores in 15 countries, has united with Azadea.com to align its efforts to create compelling shopping experiences and enhanced interaction with the 1400 quality products the brand currently offers.

Already, Azadea.com boasts an ever-expanding network of global brands throughout the Middle East and Africa. Proving its promise to bring unique online experiences to its customers, its 40-year history captures its undeniable success in representing international brands. From fashion and accessories to home furnishing, sports, technology, and beauty, its dedication to seeing the potential of new digital concepts across the MENA region is unmatched.

An indication of Azadea.com's strategic business aptitude can be recognized through its ongoing alliances with over 60 international brands online including Urban Outfitters , Mango , Missguided , Boggi Milano , Reserved , Virgin Megastore , and many more.

Founded in 1997, Kiko Milano has built the foundation of its brand on creativity and innovation and has been rapidly increasing its presence in the global market. With revolutionized products closely inspired by its ties to Italy's fashion capital, Milan, its trailblazing reputation, experimental concepts, and original cosmetic technologies, make it truly one of its kind. Offering its customers a reliable playground to explore colorful makeup, perfect pigments, and silky skincare formulas, Kiko Milano cosmetics has been consistently transforming the beauty industry with affordable luxury items.

The recent partnership between Azadea.com and Kiko Milano compliments the emerging worldwide digital perspective that is beginning to dominate in most business strategies. The collaboration comes at a pivotal time when the importance of digital marketing is seeping into e-commerce across the Middle East and Africa. Azadea.com recognizes this venture as a progressive step towards redefining traditional methods of commerce and deepening the connection between the consumer and the product.

SOURCE Azadea.com