Azamara Celebrates Ten-Years of Destination Immersion® Experiences

MIAMI, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara — the no cruise, boutique cruise line — is thrilled to announce its ten-year anniversary of its award-wining Destination Immersion® programming. Set to take place on October 8, 2020, for one night only, Azamara will enhance its unmatched AzAmazing Evenings — the brand's signature nighttime events designed to connect guests to the local culture of a destination — and create an incomparable experience, the "Ten-Years Further Event." Guest and crew on separate voyages aboard Azamara's three sister ships — Azamara Quest, Azamara Journey, and Azamara Pursuit — will all meet in Koper, Slovenia to enjoy the celebratory event. Separately, Azamara is offering an exclusive post-voyage AzAmazing Journey for Le Club Voyage (LCV) members — their exclusive membership club celebrating the loyalty of Azamara's guests.

"The Three Sisters will come together for the first time in Azamara history to celebrate our brand's special milestone, ten-years of Destination Immersion® experiences," said Larry Pimentel, President & CEO of Azamara. "We couldn't think of a better way to show Azamara's commitment to having guests fully explore different locales through immersive land experiences than with a Grand AzAmazing Evening in one of Europe's most charming cities."

Azamara will organize an unprecedented Grand AzAmazing Evening at Ukmar Square in Koper, Slovenia, which will be transformed into an enchanting private venue. Here, guests from all three ships can indulge in regional cuisine, a special wine formally blended for this event by Azamara President & CEO, Larry Pimentel, and revel in live music starring Perpetuum Jazzile, an a cappella ensemble dedicated to preserving Slovenian vocal traditions.

To celebrate the brand's promise to further immerse travelers into the heart of a destination as well as its loyalty to past guests, Azamara's Le Club Voyage (LCV) members have the exclusive opportunity to purchase an AzAmazing Journey only available for these specific ten-year anniversary sailings. This three-night Milan and Lake Como post-voyage journey will take guests beyond Venice and provide an Italian-immersive tour of Milan and Lake Como, which includes three nights in Bellagio at Hotel Villa Sebelloni. This AzAmazing Journey includes exclusive activities that are only offered on these ten-year anniversary sailings, including a cooking class at the Bellagio and a four-course dinner at the hotel, among other activities such as a food-focused walking tour in Varenna led by local connoisseurs and a boat cruise on Lake Como.

