Azamara® Enhances Travel Insurance Program with 100% Cruise Protection for Any Reason

MIAMI, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a commitment to provide Azamara guests confidence and flexibility during a period of uncertainty surrounding global travel, the company has implemented a revised travel insurance program to cover all booking cancellations, regardless of the specified reason. In addition to the Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD. "Cruise with Confidence" cancellation policy, Azamara has taken additional steps to update the "CruiseCare" travel protection program available to Azamara guests, which will now cover a 100% cruise protection, for any reason. Azamara wants to ensure all guests are provided with the ultimate flexibility and understands that guests should not be penalized during unavoidable situations.

"While health precautions should be taken seriously and set in place, we believe providing guests with viable health and cancellation policies provides the most comfort for booking now." says Larry Pimentel, President & CEO of Azamara CEO. "Given the above sentiment, the safety and health of our guests is our top priority, therefore we're making it easy for them to plan now, or in the future, hassle free."

This new enhancement to the CruiseCare program guarantees a 100% Future Cruise Credit to U.S. guests sailing before December 31, 2021. Guests who purchase the enhanced CruiseCare protection program by April 30,2020 can plan their future vacations with confidence knowing they have the flexibility to cancel at any time, for any reason. The CruiseCare program not only covers investment protection, but also includes additional emergency medical and convenience benefits including:

Trip Interruption: up to total trip cost if you can't start or finish your cruise vacation because you're sick or hurt, there's a death in the family or another covered reason

up to total trip cost if you can't start or finish your cruise vacation because you're sick or hurt, there's a death in the family or another covered reason Trip Delay : up to $500 for catch-up expenses

: up to for catch-up expenses Accident Medical : up to $10,000 if you get hurt on your vacation

: up to if you get hurt on your vacation Sickness Medical : up to $10,000 if you get sick on your vacation

: up to if you get sick on your vacation Emergency Medical Evacuation : up to $25,000 if you need emergency medical transportation

: up to if you need emergency medical transportation Baggage Protection : up to $1,500 if your bags are lost, stolen or damaged

: up to if your bags are lost, stolen or damaged Baggage Delay: up to $500 to purchase necessary personal items if your bags are delayed.

Azamara understands that unexpected situations occur and wants to provide travelers with the confidence that the cancellation of their trip is fully protected — for any reason at all.

Daily updates can be found at www.azamara.com

Learn more about CruiseCare: Azamara.com/CruiseCare

Learn more about Cruise with Confidence: Azamara.com/CruiseWithConfidence

Terms & Conditions

The "Cruise with Confidence" program allows individual and guests in non-contracted groups booked on Azamara to cancel up to 48 hours up to the scheduled departure of the cruise for guests scheduled to sail on or before July 31, 2020. If the guest opts for the "Cruise with Confidence" program, and cancels his/her cruise, a Future Cruise Credit ("FCC") will be issued for the amounts paid to the cruise line. The FCC is non transferrable and may not be redeemed for cash. The FCC certificate's value may be applied toward the cruise fare due on a new booking on the brand originally purchased. All bookings are subject to availability at the time of the request. Any booking made using the FCC must be used for a sailing that commences on or before December 31, 2021. If not used on or before December 31, 2021, the certificate will automatically expire and have no value. Restrictions may apply on stateroom category and applicable pricing and promotions. Guest will remain responsible for paying the applicable deposit amounts, taxes/fees, port expenses and gratuities for the new booking. Azamara reserves the right to correct any errors, inaccuracies or omissions at any time without prior notice or liability. Offer can be withdrawn without notice. ©2020 Azamara. Ships' registry: Malta.

**CruiseCare must be purchased between March 11, 2020 and April 30, 2020. CruiseCare applies to new and existing reservations for Azamara sailings only departing before December 31, 2021. CruiseCare includes a Cruise Vacation Cancellation Enhancement, which provides a 100% Future Cruise Credit ("FCC") if the guest cancels for any reason. CruiseCare FCC are valid for one year from issue date, are non-transferrable, and not redeemable for cash. FCC provides the prepaid nonrefundable portion of cruise fare only. Other FCC restrictions, such as blackout periods, apply.

Not applicable to pre/post land programs or airfare booked via ChoiceAir. To be eligible for credits, notification of cancellation must be given to Azamara prior to the ship's departure. If you previously purchased CruiseCare before March 9, 2020 or already cancelled your voyage with Azamara, please contact the CruiseCare Help Line at 1-877-538-3816 or 1-516-342-7262 regarding the FCC. FCC does not apply to airfare booked via ChoiceAir.

Note: The plan cost is fully refundable if you are canceling outside of Azamara's published penalty period. The plan cost may be paid at any time from deposit up to final payment; however, CruiseCare takes effect only upon payment of the plan cost in addition to any required cruise deposit. Payment of the cruise fare deposit amount without the plan cost will not activate this program.

Note: While this is not a complete description - a full plan description detailing the terms, conditions and exclusions is available on our website www.Azamara.com/plan/cruisecare -We have highlighted just a few of the plan benefits. If you have any questions, or would like to request a copy of the plan description, please call our plan administrator, Arch Insurance Company, at (888) 722-2195. (Please use this number for CruiseCare inquiries only. Reservation details will not be available.) CruiseCare is provided in addition to other applicable indemnity or insurance programs, where permitted by law, and shall apply only after benefits have been paid.

This plan was designed and is administered by Aon Affinity and underwritten by Arch Insurance Company, with administrative offices in Jersey City, NJ (NAIC #11150) under Policy Form series LTP 2013. This is a brief overview of the coverages. Subject to terms, conditions and exclusions. This is a general overview of insurance benefits available. Coverages may vary in certain states and not all benefits are available in all jurisdictions. Please refer to your certificate of benefits or policy of insurance for detailed terms, conditions and exclusions that apply. You can request a copy of your certificate by calling Arch Insurance Company at 888-722-2195. Azamara reserves the right to correct any errors, inaccuracies or omissions and to change or update fares, fees and surcharges at any time without prior notice. ©2020 Azamara® Ships registered in Malta.

