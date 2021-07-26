Azamara Quest® departs from Glasgow Ahead of the Brand's Return to Service

MIAMI, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara – the boutique cruise line dedicated to Destination Immersion® experiences – today announced that Azamara Quest® was the first of its ships to depart from Glasgow's Peel Port (King George V Dock), on the afternoon of July 26th, following thirteen months docked in the Scottish city.

For over a year, Glasgow has been a safe haven for three of Azamara's fleet, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Journey® and Azamara Pursuit®, and in this time the ships and crew have enjoyed fantastic support from the local people and the authorities, businesses, including taxi companies, hotel owners and grocery stores.

Azamara President, Carol Cabezas comments, "We want to extend our thanks to Peel Ports for hosting the Azamara fleet and to the Glaswegian community who have not only welcomed our ships and crew with open arms but have also made an integral contribution in maintaining and preparing our vessels, ensuring that we can get back to doing what we do best this summer; connecting people to people; people with cultures; and people with themselves. As the ships prepare to return to the oceans, the generosity of Glasgow will be fondly remembered."

The ship sails for drydock in Cadiz, Spain to finalize preparations ahead of its return to service in August with five back-to-back Greece Country-Intensive® Voyages®; each seven-nights in length and a total of 18-late nights in port, including Santorini, Rhodes and Heraklion, Greece. Bringing the culture and heritage of destinations onboard, these sailings will debut a brand-new immersive onboard program for guests – Destination Celebration – the adaptation of AzAmazing Evenings®.

"We've been honored to have had the three Azamara ships docked at KGV over the past year. Their giant presence has been a spectacular addition to the River Clyde scene, drawing sightseers from Glasgow and beyond," says Peel Ports Clyde port director Jim McSporran. "While we're sad to see Azamara Quest leave, followed soon by her sister ships, it is an encouraging sign that the gradual removal of Covid restrictions taking place will soon see the cruise industry return to its pre-pandemic scale of operations."

To book one of Azamara's Greece Country Intensive voyages, please visit: www.azamara.com/greecereturn

About Azamara

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. Presently with three mid-sized ships sailing to all seven continents of the world, and an additional fourth ship scheduled to join the fleet in 2022. The boutique-style ships allow them to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, less-visited hidden gems. Azamara's commitment to creating immersive experiences allows guests to travel deeper with longer stays, more overnights, and night touring. Guests can experience a boutique hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, exclusive cultural events and more. For more information visit www.azamara.com .

SOURCE Azamara

Related Links

azamara.com

