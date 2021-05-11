Azamara® Reveals Health and Safety Protocols for Return to Sailing in August

MIAMI, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara – the boutique cruise line dedicated to Destination Immersion® experiences – is pleased to reveal the brand's 'Explore Well at Sea' program ahead of the line's return to service in August.

Through Azamara's commitment to wellness, the cruise line is implementing new standards with the launch of its 'Explore Well at Sea' program to enhance the onboard experience, keeping guests' safety and peace of mind a top priority. With the guidance of the Healthy Sail Panel – a group of the best minds and leaders in public health, biosecurity, epidemiology, hospitality and maritime operations – travelers can expect advanced screening protocols such as fully vaccinated crew and guests, enhanced sanitation measures, and enhanced medical services. Azamara will continue to evaluate these protocols and update them as public health standards and the global situation evolves. Booked guests and travel partners will be advised of the latest requirements prior to voyage departure.

"Since we suspended our sailings over a year ago, we've had time to develop a strong restart plan and build on our existing health and safety protocols to ensure peace of mind for guests and crew, especially when it comes to traveling within our new world," said President of Azamara, Carol Cabezas. "Cruising is one of the safest places to travel, which is attributed to all the enhanced protocols set in place, and we are extremely fortunate to be guided by the Healthy Sail Panel for a healthy return to service in Greece beginning on August 28, with five back-to-back Country-Intensive Voyages and one classic Mediterranean sailing."

'Explore Well at Sea' Program Highlights:

Testing & Screening: All guests will be required to be fully vaccinated two weeks prior to sailing, as an added layer of protection to keep guests and crew safe, in addition to providing a negative SARS-CoV-2 test result. Once aboard, complimentary COVID-19 testing and medical evaluations will be available.

Air Filtration: With new HVAC filtration systems, the air indoors aboard each of Azamara's ships is comparable to the fresh sea air. This advanced filtration system takes in fresh sea air and moves it through a two-stage filter, plus copper coils, to eliminate 99.99% of germs, making the transmission of aerosol particles between spaces extremely low to virtually impossible.

Cleaning Protocols: Advanced cleaning protocols and guidelines approved by the CDC and recommended by the Healthy Sail Panel will be followed. Every nook of the ships, from bow to stern, will be regularly cleaned and sanitized. New standards include enhanced team member training, use of EPA-certified disinfectants, and techniques like electrostatic spraying.

Medical Capabilities: An enhanced medical facility will be found on board each Azamara vessel, with more equipment, a dedicated infectious control officer, and new isolation staterooms to provide comfortable and complimentary care. New agreements will be in place with local governments, hospitals and transportation partners to ensure guests a safe return home.

For more information on Azamara's health and safety protocols, please visit: www.azamara.com/explorewell

About Azamara

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. Presently with three mid-sized ships sailing to all seven continents of the world, and an additional fourth ship scheduled to join the fleet in 2022. The boutique-style ships allow them to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, less-visited hidden gems. Azamara's commitment to creating immersive experiences allows guests to travel deeper with longer stays, more overnights, and night touring. Guests can experience a boutique hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, exclusive cultural events and more. For more information visit www.azamara.com .

