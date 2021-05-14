Azamara's® Summer 2021 Voyages Are Now Open for Booking with New Destination Celebration(SM) Experiences

MIAMI, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara – the boutique cruise line dedicated to Destination Immersion® experiences – is pleased to announce that bookings have opened today for the brand's return to service, beginning August 28, 2021 with five back-to-back Greece Country-Intensive® Voyages aboard Azamara Quest®; each seven-nights in length and a total of 18-late nights in port. To coincide with the brand's return to the high seas, Azamara is also pleased to share the launch of a brand-new, immersive onboard program for guests – Destination Celebration – the adaptation of AzAmazing Evenings®, which will bring the culture and heritage of the destination to life onboard.

"We are excited that today marks the day that our guests can begin to plan their highly anticipated vacation and join us in exploring the world again," said President of Azamara, Carol Cabezas. "The philosophy behind every Azamara voyage is our in-depth Destination Immersion experiences, designed to connect travelers to the heart of local culture. While the world may have changed, Azamara's commitment to delivering experiences that connect guests to authentic culture remains intact and we are thrilled to bring the destination to life safely onboard our ships by introducing Destination Celebrations."

Designed with the health and safety of Azamara guests and crew in mind, Destination Celebration allows travelers to still have an immersive experience without having to step away from the comfort of their boutique hotel at sea. The new, complimentary evening events will be exclusively available to Azamara guests from 2021 through the spring of 2022 on most voyages of seven nights or longer. The Destination Celebration event in Rhodes, Greece, will feature music by Duo Violins with accompanying orchestra and a singer, as well as six Greek Gods in respective dress and insignia. In Sorrento, Italy, guests will enjoy an evening attributed to famous Italian operatic tenor, Enrico Caruso. Caruso is considered by many to be the greatest singer of all time, with a rich and powerful operatic music style like no other.

To book one of Azamara's Greece Country Intensive voyages, please visit: www.azamara.com/greecereturn

For information on Azamara's Cruise with Confidence program to ensure peace of mind when booking, please visit: www.azamara.com/cruisewithconfidence

About Azamara

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. Presently with three mid-sized ships sailing to all seven continents of the world, and an additional fourth ship scheduled to join the fleet in 2022. The boutique-style ships allow them to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, less-visited hidden gems. Azamara's commitment to creating immersive experiences allows guests to travel deeper with longer stays, more overnights, and night touring. Guests can experience a boutique hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, exclusive cultural events and more. For more information visit www.azamara.com .

