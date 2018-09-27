AZEK® Building Products Honored With Multiple Awards From North American Deck And Railing Association

"We are honored to have involved, supportive manufacturers like AZEK Building Products. The projects entered into NADRA's National+ Deck Competition continue to raise the bar of excellence in our industry with each passing year," said NADRA President Matt Breyer. "We love seeing our members work together and are thrilled AZEK could be a Manufacturer Partner on so many winning projects in the 2018 competition."

Dr. Decks, out of the greater-Seattle area, won first place for "Alternative Deck $25K - $50K" with a custom-curved installation using Brownstone decking from AZEK's Harvest Collection®. The deck's unique inlays, produced from AZEK's lightweight, bendable capped polymer materials, showcased several circular designs, earning Dr. Decks a nod in the "Unique Feature" category as well.

Twin Cities based Deck and Basement Company also won first place for best "Commercial Outdoor Living Project." The team crafted a modern display deck for AZEK Building Products to showcase at the annual Rock The Garden music festival in Minneapolis. The exhibit utilized three distinct colors from TimberTech's Legacy Collection.

"The stunning designs of the award-winning decks truly showcase the beauty of AZEK Building Products and we are thrilled that our partners were so well represented at NADRA's event," said Joe Ochoa, President of AZEK Building Products. "It's exciting to see how our new AZEK and TimberTech colors, like Whitewash Cedar and Espresso, are being incorporated into these impressive and innovative designs."

AZEK also was honored in the Manufacturer's category for a dramatic dock project built in Ottawa, Canada by Kennedy Construction.

Other partner recognitions included a notable commercial project from New York based Stellar Decks, which designed an amazing viewing platform using AZEK® Deck for the Mets' Citi Field. New Jersey based DeckRemodelers.com also used AZEK Building Products' materials and was recognized in the "Open Porch" category.

AZEK Building Products, a division of The AZEK® Company, is a leader in the development of premium, low-maintenance exterior building products. Available to a worldwide audience, our product lines span AZEK Deck, Rail, Trim, Moulding, Porch, Pavers, and Adhesives, as well as capped wood composite decking and railing under the TimberTech® name.

