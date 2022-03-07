Azentio Software Middle East appraised at Maturity Level 5 of CMMI V2.0 Model

SINGAPORE, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software, a leading financial technology company with a strong presence across APAC, Middle East and Africa, is pleased to announce that its Middle East Banking Division has been appraised at Level 5, the highest maturity level of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)® for New Product Release and Implementation. This appraisal has put Azentio Software Middle East in a very selective global list of high-performing organizations having successfully achieved the highest maturity level of CMMI V2.0 model. This thorough assessment has been carried out by Software Quality Center LLC., a premier ISACA partner.

Mohammed Kateeb, Global Head of Islamic Banking and President, Middle East & Africa at Azentio and Appraisal Sponsor, said, "The CMMI Level 5 rating is a strategic milestone in our journey to become the preferred IT partner of forward-thinking organizations. Achieving the highest maturity level of the new CMMI V2.0 model for New Product Release and Implementation of our Banking Division is an affirmation of the company's absolute commitment to quality processes and excellence, and competence to continuously evolve, adapt and grow to meet the complex needs of its clients, while delivering business value. Our commitment to quality is one of our core values aimed at driving innovation, efficiencies and ensuring we embed best practices in everything we do."

Kris Puthucode, Certified CMMI High Maturity Lead Appraiser at Software Quality Center, said, "The team at Azentio Software Middle East are passionate about improving processes to deliver best-in-class products as well as elevated implementation services to their clients. Being a niche and an award-winning market leader in their area of expertise in the financial sector, using the CMMI models for more than a decade now, has enabled superior standard of deliverables, and with the additional rigor of CMMI V2.0 and high maturity concepts, Azentio's team will be able to use advanced statistical methods to predict several key parameters on projects and products."

Azentio Software Middle East is proud to be the 47th company to be appraised at CMMI Development V2.0 (CMMI-DEV) with Supplier Agreement Management (SAM) Maturity Level 5 of the total 10,569 appraisals done worldwide.

Azentio Software provides mission critical, core and vertical-specific software products for clients in banking, financial and insurance services primarily across the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and India.

