AZFoothills.com Announces the Addition of Dreamy Island Getaways to Its Website

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to pack your bags because AZFoothills.com, the Valley's fastest-growing website, has just added island getaways to its already wanderlust-inducing Stays blog. Expect to see a lot more turquoise oceans, over-water bungalows and some of the world's most exclusive spots on earth. From the stunning Caribbean to exotic locales like the Maldives and beyond, there will be no island left out.

The Stays blog is a part of AZFoothills.com, one of the top 10,000 most visited sites in the United States and features the latest in luxury travel news including destinations west of the Mississippi River. From local desert resorts to high-end ski lodges, coastal retreats and more, the Stays blog highlights destinations frequented by Arizona locals. Readers can find a variety of material like the top resorts to check-in to, city guides, local specials, where to spend the holidays and the latest news in the jet-setting world.

"While we generally focus on places that are easy to get to from Arizona, we were discovering that more and more readers were looking for more extravagant destinations when planning larger trips. We thought the addition of islands would be a good solution since it would give readers a glimpse into different points around the globe. And islands are great for a variety of travel like honeymoons, family trips or solo travel. Not to mention, they're major eye candy!" says Suzanne Koch, Senior Travel Editor.

The addition of Islands will add to the already successful Stays blog categories: Altitudes, Coast, Desert, Inlands, and News.

For those interested in showcasing their own island paradise, the Valley's leading luxury lifestyle publication has multiple opportunities for advertising. AZ Foothills can tell the story of a client's brand through an online feature that is then included in its weekly Stays eNewsletter, sent out to more than 90K subscribers itching for a vacation.

AZFoothills.com is the Valley's fastest-growing Web site. Arizona Foothills Magazine and Arizona Foothills Online are dedicated to providing resourceful information on dining, entertainment, homes, fashion, culture, and events in Arizona.

AZ Foothills's social media platforms, which rank number one among all media outlets in Arizona, boast more than 500,000 followers combined.

Media That Deelivers, Inc.

Scottsdale-based Media That Deelivers, Inc. (www.mediathatdeelivers.com), is a leading luxury magazine publisher that produces many titles in its luxury collection of magazines, including the monthly Arizona Foothills Magazine, annual InArizona, Arizona Foothills Tucson Online, InMexico Magazine and InMexico.com.

For more information on advertising opportunities, email sales@azfoothills.com. Check out the latest Stays features here.

Related Links

AZ Foothills

SOURCE Arizona Foothills

Related Links

https://www.arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

