Azima posts reliability scores for industrial motors & manufacturers

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Azima, Inc. offered corporate leaders and plant managers a rare glimpse into its proprietary machine-reliability databases, by publishing definitive reliability scores for the industrial motors most commonly deployed around the world today. Azima has ranked not just the world's leading industrial motor brands, but specific models as well.

Azima's Reliability Ratings Report (Industrial Motors) is the first installment in a series of forthcoming performance ratings for various classes of industrial rotating machinery.

Azima is a fast-growing high-tech company that maximizes industrial productivity. Azima provides technology-powered, data-driven Predictive Maintenance services to hundreds of leading companies in twelve different industries, all over the world.

Azima's motor-reliability rankings are based on data derived from millions of monthly machine-tests conducted by Azima experts using Azima tools and technologies over a 20-year period, on 250,000 unique industrial motors. In the industrial motor category alone, Azima maintains reliability data on more than 100 different manufacturer brands and 8,000 unique models. Azima's data lake holds decades' worth of reliability data on the full-range of industrial rotating equipment, including motors, pumps, fans, and rollers.

Rumors of the existence of Azima's proprietary machine-reliability databases have long circulated in the process and manufacturing industries. Today's announcement holds special interest for plant managers and reliability engineers serving leading global companies in industries like: Aerospace; Automotive; Chemicals; Food & Beverage; Metals & Mining; Oil & Gas; Pharma & Biotech; Pulp & Paper; Power Generation; and Water Treatment.

Free copies of Azima's inaugural Ratings Reliability Report (Industrial Motors) can be obtained by emailing: rcellini@azimaglobal.com (Subject Line: Industrial Motors).

In previewing the report to a select audience of industry observers and production experts, Azima CEO Burt Hurlock announced that ABB produces the majority of models scoring highest for reliability in 2018. ABB, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is a pioneering technology leader in power grids, electrification products, industrial automation and robotics and motion, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally.

Hurlock stated: "Accurately predicting industrial machine reliability is nine-tenths information, and one-tenth perspiration. Azima reliability data proves beyond question that ABB's global reputation for reliability and engineering excellence is well-earned and well-deserved."

"We welcome Azima's independent confirmation that ABB is the producer of the world's most reliable industrial motors," said Greg Scheu, President of the Americas region for ABB, and Managing Director, U.S. "As a driver of the digital revolution, ABB is strongly committed to developing impactful technology that improves efficiency and productivity."

In all, Azima's 2018 industrial motor reliability report includes historical performance data on machines produced and sold by the following companies and brands (listed alphabetically):

ABB Group (ABB; Baldor; Reliance)

AEG (AEG)

ATB-Wolong Electric ( Brook Crompton )

Atlas Elektronik (STN Atlas)

GE (General Electric)

Louis Allis ( Louis Allis )

Nidec Corp. (US Motors)

Regal Beloit ( Lincoln ; Marathon; Rotor BV)

Siemens AG (Siemens)

WEG Electric (WEG)

Azima provides the most comprehensive, trustworthy, and up-to-date machine reliability data available in the world today. Reliability & Maintenance professionals use Azima reliability data and algorithms to:

Evaluate and select specific vendors

Document vendor due diligence

Quantify Reliability & Maintenance risk at the machine-, plant- and enterprise-levels

Triage large numbers of machines

Identify high-risk machines for closer inspection

Measure, manage & mitigate Reliability & Maintenance risk over the long-term

Additional information about Azima data solutions is available upon request.

About Azima, Inc.

Azima maximizes industrial productivity on a global scale. When our clients have capacity, they can sell it. They're serious about uptime, and rely on Azima to maximize it.

Azima delivers programs & results, not parts & pieces. We combine the efficiency of algorithms, the accuracy of data, and the judgment of experts. Azima gets results, and we do it at scale.

No one maximizes industrial productivity in more industries and places than Azima. We cover 100,000 assets in dozens of countries, on every inhabited continent. We even handle stuff on the oceans.

Azima is headquartered in Boston, with locations and experts across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.AzimaGlobal.com.

