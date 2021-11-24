Azrieli Group Releases Q3/2021 Results USA - English USA - English

Presents strong results in all operating parameters and investments of over NIS 3 billion since the start of the year

NOI in Q3 is up 22% year-over-year, amounting to some NIS 428 million

FFO in Q3 is up 27% year-over-year, amounting to some NIS 357 million

Same Property NOI is up 16% year-over-year

The Group closed one of the biggest deals in its history - the acquisition of Norwegian Data Center company Green Mountain, according to an EV of some NIS 2.8 billion