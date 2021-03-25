Azrieli Group Releases Q4/2020 and Y2020 Results USA - English USA - English

- Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed during most of the quarter, the NOI in the quarter totaled NIS 224 million and the FFO totaled NIS 213 million

- The NOI in 2020 totaled NIS 1.2 billion and the FFO totaled NIS 999 million

- In the offices segment, new contracts have been signed since the beginning of the year for 169 thousand sqm, up 9% on average

- The Company's Board approved the distribution of a NIS 450 million dividend, and is expected to discuss another distribution of up to NIS 150 million later in the year