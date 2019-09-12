Azul celebrates the delivery of its first Embraer 195-E2

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4,NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and flight departures, celebrates a historic day today by taking delivery of its first Embraer 195-E2 aircraft. The company is the launch customer of this latest generation aircraft, delivered in a ceremony at Embraer's main facility in São José dos Campos. Azul will receive another five aircraft until the end of the year and has a total of 51 firm orders.

Azul's E2s are powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF ™ engines and are expected to deliver an industry leading fuel consumption that is 25% less fuel per seat compared to the current-generation E195. The aircraft has 136 seats (18 more than the current E195-E1 and 30 more than the current E190-E1) designed in a two-by-two configuration with no middle seat. The interior configuration also features 28 extra-legroom seats with a generous 33 inch seat-pitch that is favoured by corporate customers. Each slim-line seat includes the latest generation in individual seatback entertainment, soon-to-come on board Wifi, streaming live TV and individual power outlets.

"This E2 is dedicated to our crewmembers. We have chosen a special livery for this launch aircraft that celebrates the Values that guide our decisions and actions here at Azul. I want to thank our 13,000 colleagues because without their dedication and commitment to building the best airline in the world, this day would not be possible", says John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul. "We still need to switch more than half of our 900 daily flights to next-generation aircraft. Each of these will have a lower cost, higher revenue, and will deliver an exceptional customer experience, which all together will provide incredible leverage to Azul's financial performance for the years to come", concluded Rodgerson.

"Today's delivery is a momentous occasion," said John Slattery, President & CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation. "It's the largest commercial aircraft Embraer has ever built. Passengers are going to love the new interior and airlines are going to love the extraordinary operating economics. I'm proud of everyone on the Embraer team who worked so hard to see this day."

On behalf of the entire Pratt & Whitney team, I'd like to congratulate Embraer and Azul Linhas Aereas on this exciting occasion. We are honored to power the E195-E2 and look forward to delivering the GTF's significant economic and environmental benefits when it enters service next month," said Chris Calio, president, Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "Azul has been a driving force in Brazil's commercial air travel growth, and we are proud to expand our relationship."

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4,NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 870 daily flights to 114 destinations. With an operating fleet of 130 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 220 non-stop routes as of June 30, 2019. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. In 2018, the Company was elected best airline by Kayak's Flight Hacker Guide. Azul also ranked as most on-time airline in Brazil in 2018 according to FlightStats. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

