Azul named the top airline in Latin America by Kayak

SAO PAULO, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranked by millions of travelers, Azul was named the top airline in Latin America by the 2018 Kayak Flight Hacker Guide. In addition to being named the best airline in Latin America, Azul was also selected as having the best crewmembers, boarding process, in-flight entertainment, comfort and food. The leading global online travel research company processes more than two billion travel searches per year and elected Azul for having provided a routinely superior experience to travelers in the region.

For John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul, the awards reflect Azul's goal to be the best airline in the world. "This is the first time that Kayak did a ranking like this and I'm very proud of the result. It is a recognition that highlights our commitment to make Azul the best company for our Crewmembers, Customers and Investors. I would like to thank our more than 12,000 people that shows incredible dedication and passion in taking care of our customers every single day and every single flight. I also would like to thank our more than 23 million customers this year for recognizing us for these efforts", concludes Rodgerson.

According to Kayak, the airline classification process was introduced to provide a search platform that shows on flight experiences in different companies. Among the factors that led Azul to win these awards were customer satisfaction and the high standards during all stages of the Azul experience.

To see the complete "Kayak Flight Hacker Guide 2018" results, click here .

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4,NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served, offers 766 daily flights to 110 destinations. With an operating fleet of 120 aircraft and more than 10,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 218 non-stop routes as of September 30, 2018. This year, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and best regional carrier in South America for the eighth consecutive time by Skytrax. Azul also ranked as most on-time airline in Brazil and most on-time low-cost carrier in the Americas in 2017 according to OAG's Punctuality League, the industry's most comprehensive annual ranking of on-time performance. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir .

