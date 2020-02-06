Azul Reports January 2020 Traffic

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4) (NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and flight departures, announces today its preliminary traffic results for January 2020.

Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 29.1% compared to January 2019 on a capacity increase (ASKs) of 26.5%, resulting in a load factor of 85.2%, 1.7 percentage points higher than the same period in 2019. Domestic load factor was 84.4% and international load factor was 87.8%.

"We began the year with an impressive growth of 29% in passenger demand, resulting in higher load factors both in our domestic and international markets. Thanks to the unique connectivity and size of our network, we are able to stimulate demand and strengthen our routes each time we replace an older generation aircraft with a larger, more fuel-efficient plane. We are entering the fourth year of our fleet transformation plan and I couldn't be more excited about the results we are seeing", said John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul.



Jan-2020 Jan-2019 % Δ Total





RPK (million) 3,323 2,574 29.1% ASK (million) 3,899 3,081 26.5% Load factor 85.2% 83.5% +1.7 p.p. Domestic





RPK (million) 2,465 1,922 28.3% ASK (million) 2,922 2,333 25.2% Load factor 84.4% 82.4% +2.0 p.p. International





RPK (million) 858 652 31.5% ASK (million) 977 749 30.5% Load factor 87.8% 87.1% +0.7 p.p.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4,NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 916 daily flights to 116 destinations. With an operating fleet of 140 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 249 non-stop routes as of December 31, 2019. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Glossary

Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)

One-fare paying passenger transported one kilometer. RPK is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue passengers by the number of kilometers flown.

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK)

Number of aircraft seats multiplied by the number of kilometers flown.

