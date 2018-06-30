Azul Reports July Traffic

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served, announces today its preliminary traffic results for July 2018.

Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 22.6% compared to July 2017 on a capacity increase (ASKs) of 21.2%. As a result, load factor was 85.4%, 1.0 percentage points higher than July 2017. Domestic load factor was 83.5% and international was 91.0%.

"July was a strong traffic month for Azul, demonstrating a healthy demand environment and the continuing success of our fleet transformation strategy," says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.

Year to date we continue to be the number one on-time airline in Brazil, with an on-time arrival rate of 86.39%, according to FlightStats.

Jul-18 Jul-17 % ∆ YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % ∆ Total RPK (million) 2,380 1,941 22.6% 13,927 11,955 16.5% ASK (million) 2,787 2,299 21.2% 17,014 14,639 16.2% Load factor 85.4% 84.4% +1.0 p.p. 81.9% 81.7% +0.2 p.p. Domestic RPK (million) 1,740 1,497 16.2% 10,188 9,665 5.4% ASK (million) 2,084 1,800 15.8% 12,732 12,113 5.1% Load factor 83.5% 83.2% +0.3 p.p. 80.0% 79.8% +0.2 p.p. International RPK (million) 640 444 44.2% 3,739 2,290 63.3% ASK (million) 703 500 40.7% 4,282 2,527 69.5% Load factor 91.0% 88.8% +2.2 p.p. 87.3% 90.6% -3.3 p.p.

Glossary

Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)



One-fare paying passenger transported one kilometer. RPK is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue passengers by the number of kilometers flown.

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK)



Number of aircraft seats multiplied by the number of kilometers flown.

