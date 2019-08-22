Azulana, First Sparkling Beverage Made With 100% Blue Agave Tequila, Splashes Into Southern California With A Rose Bowl Debut

As the first and only sparkling RTD beverage on the market made with 100% blue agave tequila, the launch of Azulana represents the birth of a brand-new sub-category of spirits. "Our goal was to take a spirit so rich in heritage and offer it in a way that ultimately speaks to today's modern tequila enthusiast," said Henry Morita, CEO and Co-Founder of Azulana. "We are incredibly proud to introduce this contemporary, craft cocktail to consumers."

Azulana is produced in Guadalajara, Mexico - widely recognized as the original birthplace of tequila. The decision to produce Azulana in this region was crucial to the Azulana team, as they aimed to authentically integrate the region's rich heritage and history, while also contributing to the local economy through its production, manufacturing and distribution.

Morita and team conceptualized Azulana after identifying the opportunity to meld the fervor surrounding craft cocktail culture with the demand for progressive, RTD beverage options.

"Passionate tequila enthusiasts are incredibly selective about the tequila they choose to consume," said Morita. "At the same time, we live in an age of convenience and are constantly looking for ways to simplify the things that we enjoy. Azulana sits at the perfect intersection between these two ideologies – providing consumers with an authentic, artisanal 100% blue agave tequila cocktail that can be conveniently enjoyed without any mixing or shaking."

The launch of Azulana takes place during time where the alcohol and spirits industry continues to evolve and grow exponentially. Tequila sales in the U.S. continue to thrive – in fact, in 2017, the US saw an 8.5% increase in tequila liter sales over the previous year, according to the Distilled Spirits Council. Likewise, the demand for RTD alcoholic beverages continues to rise rapidly. Canned wine alone now represents a near $50 million business. According to a 2017 Mintel survey, the fact that RTD cocktails "don't require preparation" was the top response from consumers who were asked why they choose an RTD cocktail over other types of alcohol beverages.

"Azulana is a new, fun twist on tequila," said Katie Pittman, Head of Sales and Marketing. "Our goal is to help others understand that tequila isn't just enjoyed during a wild night out – with Azulana, it can truly be enjoyed during all occasions – anywhere, anytime."

Furthermore, in support of the farmers (and their families) that make the product possible, Azulana has developed a CSR program that will include donating 5% of all profits to initiatives within Former Mexican President Vincente Fox's Foundations, including CentroFox and Crisma which offers pediatric rehabilitation, mechanotherapy, hydrotherapy, and speech therapy for adults and children.

"Tequila has a long and colorful history that needs to be honored," stated President Fox. "What sets Azulana apart, and why I'm so personally excited about this launch, is that they embrace Mexico's vibrant history while also investing in our country's innovation, community and future."

Each 12-oz. can of Azulana is 4.3% ABV, contains 145 calories, and retails at $13.99 per 4-pack. In addition to being sold at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, Azulana will be available at Bristol Farms starting August 28, 2019, and in the coming weeks at Northgate Markets in Southern California, followed shortly thereafter at other grocery retailers throughout the region. Pure Azul Beverage Company plans to launch Azulana in additional markets in the US throughout 2019 and 2020.

About Azulana:

Founded in 2019, Azulana Sparkling Tequila is produced by The Pure Azul Beverage Company, headquartered in Southern California. Azulana is harvested in Guadalajara, in the Jalisco region of Mexico. Azulana is committed to investing in programs that improve the quality of life for their employees, and environmentally friendly production methods that helped eliminate waste. To learn more, visit www.Azulana.life or check out @azulanatequila on Instagram.

