Azura Vascular Care Extends Its Reach to South Florida

"Our patients have long benefitted from the relationship we have with Azura Vascular Care, including access to the latest in medical research and newer technologies which translates into an exceptional patient experience," said Dr. Ramirez. "Our same dedicated team are excited to celebrate the new name and new look with our patients as we continue to offer personalized vascular care treatments in a comfortable environment that allows our patients to avoid hospitalization," said Dr. Ramirez.

Dr. Ramirez also leads Azura Surgery Center Miami, which is licensed by the Agency for Health Care Administration in the State of Florida and accredited by The Joint Commission. Appointments are scheduled Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To learn more or request an appointment call, 305-670-1044 or visit www.AzuraVascularCare.com/miami.

Azura Vascular Care has Florida locations in Jacksonville, Miami, Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola, Orlando, Plantation and Tampa. The Plantation, Tampa, Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola locations also announced earlier this year their name change to Azura Vascular Care.

About Azura Vascular Care

Azura Vascular Care, a division of Fresenius Medical North America, is a national leader in the field of vascular specialty services. Operating outpatient vascular care and ambulatory surgery centers in 24 states and Puerto Rico, Azura's physicians and trained medical specialists perform minimally invasive procedures to treat and manage a wide variety of conditions, including dialysis access management, peripheral artery disease, uterine fibroids, varicoceles, varicose veins and more. For more information, visit the AzuraVascularCare.com

