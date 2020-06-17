Azure DevSecOps Jumpstart by Nous Infosystems Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

PLEASANTON, California, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nous Infosystems, a leading global provider of innovative IT solutions and services, today announced the availability of its Azure DevSecOps Jumpstart consulting service in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

"Nous' world-class capabilities on cloud-based application development services enable us to deliver unique solutions centered around a secure DevOps framework," said Ajith Pillai, CEO of Nous Infosystems. "Backed by multi-year practice maturity and collaboration with Microsoft, Nous' Azure DevSecOps Jumpstart lays a strong foundation for customers to embark on their IT modernization and application innovation initiatives. We are pleased to have extended the reach of our services to customers through the Azure Marketplace."

Azure DevSecOps Jumpstart is designed to empower organizations embarking on their application modernization initiative based on a secure DevOps framework. This service lays the foundation for a DevSecOps framework on Azure by enabling the implementation of security-driven automation capabilities, scripts, and process templates.

Nous Infosystems delivers innovative IT services and solutions for customers. Nous brings proven expertise and experience in developing innovative and cost-effective solutions in the areas of application development, digital transformation, cloud, analytics, and infrastructure services. As a managed Microsoft gold partner, Nous works closely with Microsoft to develop innovative cloud-based solutions to enable organizations in their digital transformation initiatives.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Nous Infosystems' solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about the Azure DevSecOps JumpStart consulting service at its page in the Azure Marketplace.





About Nous Infosystems

Nous Infosystems is a CMMI Level 5 SVC + SSD v1.3, ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified global information technology firm providing software solutions and services across a broad spectrum of industries. Nous Infosystems has been delivering quality technology outsourcing solutions to customers for more than two decades. Major offerings include digital transformation solutions, business IT consulting, application development and maintenance, business intelligence solutions, infrastructure management services, enterprise application integration, product engineering solutions, and independent testing services.

