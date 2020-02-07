Azure Power to Announce Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Ended December 31, 2019 After the Market Closes on February 11, 2020

NEW DELHI, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure Power, a leading solar power producer in India, will report financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2019 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss results on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. US Eastern Time. Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call by visiting http://investors.azurepower.com/events-and-presentations .

Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call, should dial 1-888-317-6003 (in the U.S.) and 1-412-317-6061 (outside the U.S.) and enter passcode 8536758. The number should be dialed at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The replay will remain available until Wednesday, February 19, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (in the U.S.) and 1-412-317-0088 (outside the U.S.) and entering the replay passcode 10138853.

About Azure Power

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) is a leading independent solar power producer with a pan-India portfolio. With its in-house engineering, procurement and construction expertise and advanced inhouse operations and maintenance capability, Azure Power provides low-cost and reliable solar power solutions to customers throughout India. It has developed, constructed and operated solar projects of varying sizes since its inception in 2008.

For more information, visit: www.azurepower.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's future financial and operating guidance, operational and financial results such as estimates of nominal contracted payments remaining and portfolio run rate, and the assumptions related to the calculation of the foregoing metrics. The risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include: the availability of additional financing on acceptable terms; changes in the commercial and retail prices of traditional utility generated electricity; changes in tariffs at which long term PPAs are entered into; changes in policies and regulations including net metering and interconnection limits or caps; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other incentives; the availability of solar panels and other raw materials; its limited operating history, particularly as a new public company; its ability to attract and retain its relationships with third parties, including its solar partners; its ability to meet the covenants in its debt facilities; meteorological conditions and such other risks identified in the registration statements and reports that the Company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

