Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ Opens New Location in San Diego; Appoints Daniel Dernbach as Vice President of Operations

With more than 25 years of experience in life science and healthcare, Dan brings comprehensive operational expertise to Azzur COD's San Diego location. Dan joins Azzur from Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. in San Diego. There, he served as General Manager of West Coast Operations for 14 years after nearly a decade of progressive roles of increasing responsibility at the company's Coralville, IA site.

During that time, he oversaw all operations for two manufacturing sites, including manufacturing, facilities, logistics, engineering maintenance, and quality assurance. Dan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and biochemistry from the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities.

"I'm excited to join Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ San Diego. I believe Azzur's COD concept is incredibly innovative and fills a niche currently untapped in the pharmaceutical development market. I look forward to working with our customers to progress their research and development and enable them to get their products into the hands of end-users as efficiently as possible," said Dan Dernbach.

According to Ravi Samavedam, President of Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, "This is indeed an exciting time for Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™. By introducing COD in San Diego, we will enable early-phase manufacturing partners in this region to bring their innovations to market faster than ever before. We are excited to have Dan lead the San Diego operation and join us in our journey to accelerate critical therapies to the clinic and subsequently to the market."

Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ San Diego is the firm's second major location. Originally founded in Waltham, MA., in 2018, Azzur COD's hybrid model includes on-demand cleanrooms and related services for materials management, asset management, and supply chain. Along with all the other service areas in the Azzur Group portfolio, including Azzur Labs, Azzur Consulting, Azzur Technical Services, and Azzur IT Advisory Services, Azzur COD enables companies to focus on groundbreaking science and early-phase cGMP manufacturing without the burden of facility ownership and maintenance.

For more information about Azzur Cleanrooms On Demand™, visit Azzur.com/cleanrooms .

About Azzur Group

A nationwide network of experts delivering professional services across the life sciences industry, Azzur Group is dedicated to providing clients with efficient, innovative quality and compliance solutions from Discovery to Delivery™. With more than 250 industry partners, including 80% of the top pharma/biotech manufacturers in the U.S., Azzur Group provides carefully calibrated and efficiently executed project management, process engineering, and compliance services. As one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Azzur Group provides clients with the consulting, facility solutions, engineering, validation, IT, technical, training, and laboratory services and solutions they need to remain innovative and competitive. Learn more at Azzur.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

SOURCE Azzur Group, LLC

Related Links

www.azzur.com

