Azzur Group Announces Investment from Baird Capital, Accelerating Growth of Early-Phase Life Science Services Including Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides full life-cycle solutions across the GxP spectrum. From its Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities to its laboratories, training centers, and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur helps pharma, biotech, and medical device companies start, scale, and sustain their businesses. Azzur's fastest-growing segment, Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, provides early-phase life science companies a hybrid alternative to traditional manufacturing cGMP scale-up challenges. Baird Capital's investment will accelerate the growth of this novel offering while augmenting core capabilities in advisory, consulting, laboratory, and training services.

Baird Capital makes venture capital, growth equity, and private equity investments in strategically targeted sectors around the world. Having invested in more than 320 companies over its history, Baird Capital partners with entrepreneurs and, leveraging its executive networks, strives to build exceptional companies.

Michael Khavinson, Chief Executive Officer of Azzur, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Baird Capital and look forward to the continuing expansion of Azzur's footprint across the country in key life sciences markets. We are proud of the work we've accomplished in our past decade, and we're excited for our next phase of growth."

"Baird Capital has a history of investing in pharma services businesses, and we look forward to bringing our resources, relationships, and experiences to support Azzur's future growth," said Brett Tucker, Partner with Baird Capital's private equity team. "We are excited to partner with Michael and his strong leadership team to help them build on their past successes."

Baird Capital was advised by Edgemont Partners (financial). Brown Gibbons Lang & Company initiated the transaction and acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Azzur Group. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Brett Tucker and Dave Schroeder, Baird Capital Operating Advisor, have joined Azzur's board of directors as part of the investment deal. Gary Knight, former Global Head of Strategy and Corporate Development at VWR (Avantor) and industry veteran, will also join the Azzur board as an independent director.

